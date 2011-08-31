DWI checkpoint Friday Night

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police:

In an effort to combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office plan to conduct a DWI checkpoint Friday, September 2, from approximately 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Calcasieu Parish. Our mission will be to find and remove impaired drivers from the road before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others.

Last year in Louisiana, 303 of the 720 people killed on our highways (42%) were involved in alcohol related crashes. Motorists are asked to designate a sober driver before heading out.

In addition to this checkpoint, extra troopers will be on patrol looking for impaired drivers. Drive sober or get pulled over.

To report impaired drivers, motorists may dial *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone or contact their local law enforcement agency.

Funding for this checkpoint and additional patrols is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.