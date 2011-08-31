CPSO arrests two Moss Bluff men in connection with armed robbery - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO arrests two Moss Bluff men in connection with armed robbery at local casino

Dagiel Mathews Jr and Banjamin G Weaver Dagiel Mathews Jr and Banjamin G Weaver

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested Benjamin G. Weaver, 29, and Dagiel Mathews, Jr., 36, both of Moss Bluff, who are brothers, in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at the Lucky Star Casino in Moss Bluff on August 29.
 
The investigation revealed at approximately 3:30 a.m. on August 29, Weaver, armed with a weapon, walked into the casino and ordered an employee and two customers, all women, to get on the ground.  He then entered the casino office and stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled through the back exit of the casino.  The women were not harmed.
  
Further investigation revealed shortly after the armed robbery, Mathews drove to the area of Crawford and Victoria Drive where he picked up Weaver, who was wearing black sweat pants, a gray hoodie, and was carrying a bag full of cash.  Both returned to Mathews' mobile home, where Weaver changed his clothes and gave Mathews some cash for his involvement.
 
During the investigation, a search was conducted at Mathews' residence, where detectives recovered the clothing worn during the armed robbery, a pair of pliers, and a ski mask.

Detectives searched Weaver's residence and vehicle and recovered cash from the vehicle, some of which was bound with wrappers consistent with those used by the Lucky Star Casino.

Weaver and Mathews were arrested on August 30 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.  Weaver is charged with first degree robbery; and Mathews is charged with accessory after the fact of first degree robbery. 

The investigation is continuing with more charges possible.

