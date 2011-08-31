CPSO re-arrests man for stalking

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On August 30, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested Garrett M. Lumpkin, 31, of Lake Charles, after he violated a protective order stemming from a 2010 arrest. CPSO deputies received a report from a woman advising she had recently received numerous harassing and intimidating phone calls from Lumpkin, with whom she had an active protective order against. She also reported that Lumpkin had shown up to multiple public events she was attending and tried to talk to her, and on one occasion Lumpkin had grabbed her by the shoulder.

Lumpkin was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and is charged with stalking; harassing phone calls; violation of protective orders; simple battery; and intimidating a victim.

Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $300,000.

Lumpkin was previously arrested in July 2010, after an investigation revealed he had stalked and harassed this same woman for approximately two months. He confirmed the allegations to CPSO detectives, including the fact he sent multiple text messages, and made several phone calls to the victim, threatening to release photos of her onto the internet. Detectives recovered a video Lumpkin sent to the victim, showing him using a saw to cut up a dress of hers and destroying her electric acoustic guitar, valued at over $1,000. He was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with stalking; extortion; simple battery; and simple criminal damage to property, $500 to $1,500. He was released on a $25,000 bond set by Judge Ron Ware with the condition that he had no contact with the victim.



Lumpkin hosts a weekly sports show on KVHP and is a former employee of KPLC.