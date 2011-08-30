Astros Hammer Pirates

HOUSTON (AP) - Rookie Henry Sosa allowed two hits and struck out

seven over six innings, Matt Downs got his league-leading 12th

pinch-hit RBI and the Houston Astros rallied for an 8-2 win over

the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Jose Altuve homered in the fifth against Charlie Morton (9-8) to

tie it 2-2 and the Astros broke loose with six runs on a

season-high seven hits in the sixth inning.

Downs pinch hit for Sosa and singled to left for the go-ahead

run. Altuve added an RBI single, J.D. Martinez drove in two runs

with a single, and Carlos Lee and Jimmy Paredes also had

run-scoring hits in the inning.

Sosa, who walked one batter, got his second straight victory. He

walked Ronny Cedeno to start the third inning. Cedeno was

sacrificed to second and scored on Alex Presley's long single to

center.