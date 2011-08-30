Astros Hammer Pirates

HOUSTON (AP) - Rookie Henry Sosa allowed two hits and struck out
seven over six innings, Matt Downs got his league-leading 12th
pinch-hit RBI and the Houston Astros rallied for an 8-2 win over
the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.
Jose Altuve homered in the fifth against Charlie Morton (9-8) to
tie it 2-2 and the Astros broke loose with six runs on a
season-high seven hits in the sixth inning.
Downs pinch hit for Sosa and singled to left for the go-ahead
run. Altuve added an RBI single, J.D. Martinez drove in two runs
with a single, and Carlos Lee and Jimmy Paredes also had
run-scoring hits in the inning.
Sosa, who walked one batter, got his second straight victory. He
walked Ronny Cedeno to start the third inning. Cedeno was
sacrificed to second and scored on Alex Presley's long single to
center.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.