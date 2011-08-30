Saints Add Kasay, Cut 11

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The Saints have released former starting

defensive end Alex Brown and signed veteran kicker John Kasay.

The signing of the 41-year-old Kasay comes after Garrett Hartley

hurt his hip while kicking an extra point in New Orleans' preseason

victory at Oakland on Sunday.

The Saints had no other kickers on the roster and return to

action Thursday night, when they host Tennessee. Kasay made 25 of

29 field goals last season, including a 55-yarder.

Brown, in his 10th year in the NFL, started every game for the

Saints in 2010 and was in on 39 tackles, including two sacks. He

was due about $3 million in salary this season.

Brown was one of 11 players cut Tuesday, when teams trimmed

their rosters to 80 players.