Congressman Boustany visits local businesses

Congressman Charles Boustany came to Lake Charles today to meet with local businesses to discuss economic growth.

Boustany said Louisiana grew no more than one-percent economically within the first six months of 2011.

"Bottom line is we did not grow like other southern states did," he said. "We got too many people who are out of jobs, we have an economy that's languishing and we got to do a number of things to get things moving forward."

Boustany said the chemical industry plays an important role in both the local and national economies. He said we rely too much on foreign oil and should become more independent by drilling on all of the U.S. coasts.

By going directly to these businesses, Boustany was about to see the challenges they are currently facing due to competition nationally and internationally.

"I want to hear directly from the job creators and that's the best way to understand what is the business environment and how do we get this state and our community and country moving again," he said.

