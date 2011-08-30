Jeff Davis Officials say redistricting plan approved

Officials in Jeff Davis Parish say the U.S. Justice Department has approved the police jury's redistricting plan.

Assistant Secretary Treasurer Renee Hicks says the registrar of voters received a phone call from Washington D.C. yesterday confirming that.

August 29 was the deadline by which such plans needed approval in order for police jury elections to be on the ballot as scheduled, October 22nd.

