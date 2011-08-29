Astros Rally Past Pirates

HOUSTON (AP) - Carlos Lee hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in
the seventh inning, Wandy Rodriguez struck out a career-high 13 and
the Houston Astros rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-4 on
Monday night.
Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, a fielder's choice grounder by J.D.
Martinez tied the score and Lee extended his hitting streak to 10
games with his 14th homer off Jose Veras, putting the Astros ahead
for the first time.
Rodriguez struck out six of the first nine batters he faced and
didn't allow a hit until Josh Harrison led off the fourth with a
double and Andrew McCutchen followed with his 19th homer.
