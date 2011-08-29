Astros Rally Past Pirates

HOUSTON (AP) - Carlos Lee hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in

the seventh inning, Wandy Rodriguez struck out a career-high 13 and

the Houston Astros rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-4 on

Monday night.

Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, a fielder's choice grounder by J.D.

Martinez tied the score and Lee extended his hitting streak to 10

games with his 14th homer off Jose Veras, putting the Astros ahead

for the first time.

Rodriguez struck out six of the first nine batters he faced and

didn't allow a hit until Josh Harrison led off the fourth with a

double and Andrew McCutchen followed with his 19th homer.