South Cameron High School Football

The South Cameron Tarpons are trying to bounce back from an off season with new head coach Edward Cormier. Cormier was an assistant coach for the 6 years and is going back to the basics this season.

Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the East Beauregard Trojans.

