Merryville High School Football - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Merryville High School Football

The Merryville Panthers welcome new head coach Gordy Glaser. Glaser was the head baseball and assistant football coach at East Beauregard for 20 years. After a 1-9 season and losing 12 seniors last year, Coach Glaser is looking to turn the Panther program around.

Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the Welsh Greyhounds.

