Basile High School Football - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Basile High School Football

The Basile Bearcats will have to play this season without 12 seniors and have a lot of catching up to do. The Bearcats tied for 3rd for District with a 7-3 season last year.

Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the Mamou Demons.

Powered by Frankly