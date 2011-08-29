Oberlin High School Football - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Oberlin High School Football

The Oberlin Tigers are two time defending District Champions with only one loss last season against White Castle in the semi-finals in the playoffs. The Tigers will be without star running back Cedric Skinner this season and know they will have to step up their game to fill his shoes.

Their first game is set for September 2nd against the Sacred Heart Trojans.

