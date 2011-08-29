Hamilton Christian Academy Football

The Hamilton Christian Academy Warriors ended last season 7-3 and made it to the playoffs. Mike Maggio stepped down as head coach during the off season and new head coach Sam Pratt was an offensive coordinator from Lumberton, Texas.
Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the Lake Arthur Tigers.
