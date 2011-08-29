Jefferson's Lawyer Wants Suspension Lifted

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The lawyer for Jordan Jefferson says he

will ask the university and coach Les Miles on Tuesday to consider

lifting the LSU quarterback's suspension while the legal process

plays out in the case of a recent bar brawl involving numerous LSU

players.

Defense attorney Lewis Unglesby says he does not want to tell

Miles how to discipline players, only to make the case that the

arrest warrant police obtained for Jefferson is without merit and

by itself should not be allowed to ruin his senior season.

Unglesby says Jefferson doesn't deserve special treatment from

the legal system because he's LSU's quarterback. However, Unglesby

contends Jefferson is receiving unfair treatment by authorities

because of his high-profile position.

LSU vice chancellor for communications Herb Vincent says the

school has no comment.