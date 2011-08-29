Jefferson's Lawyer Wants Suspension Lifted

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The lawyer for Jordan Jefferson says he
will ask the university and coach Les Miles on Tuesday to consider
lifting the LSU quarterback's suspension while the legal process
plays out in the case of a recent bar brawl involving numerous LSU
players.
Defense attorney Lewis Unglesby says he does not want to tell
Miles how to discipline players, only to make the case that the
arrest warrant police obtained for Jefferson is without merit and
by itself should not be allowed to ruin his senior season.
Unglesby says Jefferson doesn't deserve special treatment from
the legal system because he's LSU's quarterback. However, Unglesby
contends Jefferson is receiving unfair treatment by authorities
because of his high-profile position.
LSU vice chancellor for communications Herb Vincent says the
school has no comment.
