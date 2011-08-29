Lakeshore Drive and Clarence Drive, signal lights back next week

A contracted construction crew can be seen at the corners of Lakeshore Drive and Clarence Drive. They are fixing a pole that was damaged when an Entergy bucket truck collided with part of the traffic light structure.

The City of Lake Charles Director of Public Works, Mister Edwards says, "right now they are putting in a drill shaft to hold a new pole that will be going up. That new pole will hold the new traffic signal lights."

Edwards says although the city will initially pay for the repair, the city will be seeking reimbursement from Entergy.

Officials expect for the traffic signal lights to be back up in the middle of next week.