South Beauregard High School Football

The South Beauregard Knights will have a lot to live up to after last years perfect 10-0 season and the loss of 14 seniors. The Knights also moved up to class 3A this year, which will give them another set of challenges. The Knights say they understand the adversity and aren't scared.
Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the DeQuincy Tigers.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.