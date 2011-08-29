Iowa High School Football

The Iowa Yellow Jackets are already buzzing. Last season they finished 3-7 and lost 20 seniors. 11 starters return including senior Austin Theriot who takes over the quarterback position. The Yellow Jacket defense lost 10 seniors this year, but this side of the ball is loaded with size and athleticism.
Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the Abbeville Wildcats.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.