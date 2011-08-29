Iowa High School Football - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Iowa High School Football

The Iowa Yellow Jackets are already buzzing. Last season they finished 3-7 and lost 20 seniors. 11 starters return including senior Austin Theriot who takes over the quarterback position. The Yellow Jacket defense lost 10 seniors this year, but this side of the ball is loaded with size and athleticism.

Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the Abbeville Wildcats.

