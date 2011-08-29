Jennings High School Football

After spending the last two seasons in 4A the Jennings Bulldogs are back down in 3A and tied for 2nd in the District. The Bulldogs had an 8-2 record and lost in the first round of the playoffs, but are striving for another winning year.
Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the Cecilia Bulldogs.
