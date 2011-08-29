Westlake High School Football

The Westlake Rams are ready for the new 2011 season. After starting last season in a 0-5 hole, the Rams proved themselves and finished with a 5-0 flourish and won District 4-3A. The Rams reached the playoffs, but fell to E.D. White of Thibodaux in the first round.
Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the McMain Magnet Mustangs.
