Moss Bluff casino robbed overnight

The following is a press release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

CPSO LOOKING FOR MAN IN CONNECTION WITH ARMED ROBBERY

AT MOSS BLUFF CASINO

Lake Charles –

Earlier this morning at approximately 3:30 a.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Lucky Star Casino on North Highway 171 in Moss Bluff in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival deputies learned a man, armed with a weapon, walked into the casino and ordered an employee and two customers, all women, to get on the ground. He then entered the casino office and stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled through the back exit of the casino. The women were not harmed.

The man is described to be between 5'10"—6" and weighing between 165—180 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie, with black warm-up pants, and black sneakers with white stripes.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying this man. Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery or the man described is asked to call CPSO at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

CPSO Detective William Spees is the lead investigator on this case.

