Hayden McCuistion passes away from rare blood disease

The 3 year old boy battling the rare blood disease known as HLH has died, family members said Monday. Hayden McCuistion battled HLH for approximately 2 months.

A 3 year old boy is fighting for his life, battling a rare and sometimes fatal blood disease. Only two months ago Hayden McCuistion, 3, was just "like any typical little boy. He wants to play outside and go hunting with his dad," said his aunt Shari Eder.

Hayden suffered from a very high fever that persisted. Doctors finally diagnosed him with a rare blood disease called HLH that affects an estimated 1 in 150,000 people.

A Facebook page dedicated to praying for Hayden was filled with condolences and prayers Monday.

"Hayden, for the time that you were here you were a blessing to all who knew you and even those of us who did not," one group member wrote.

"No words can take away the pain and sorrow but we now have an angel to watch over us and protect us. You no longer have pain and you fought for as long as you could."

Hayden was being treated in New Orleans at Tulane Medical Center before being moved to a facility in Cincinnati hospital where HLH specialists could better treat the disease.

Funeral arrangements for Hayden are set for Thursday at 10am at Crossroad Baptist Church in Vinton.

Visitation is scheduled for 6pm Wednesday. Burial will be in Ragley.