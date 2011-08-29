Educating voters: Election officials demonstrate the power of th - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Educating voters: Election officials demonstrate the power of the ballot

Calcasieu Parish Registrar of Voters Angie Quienalty and colleague Calcasieu Parish Registrar of Voters Angie Quienalty and colleague
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

As the election season approaches, the Calcasieu Parish Registrar of Voters, Clerk of Court, and the Lake Charles League of Women Voters are working to educate the public about the ease of voting in the upcoming elections.

Voter Registration/Education Week is being recognized August 29th through September 2nd.  Local efforts include helping people learn how to operate voting machines and register ahead of early voting.

The Calcasieu Parish Registrar of Voters office set up demonstrations Monday at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Center ahead of the October early voting period and the October 22nd primaries.

Candidate qualifying is set for September 6th to 8th.

Voter registration for the October 22nd primary runs until September 21st.

Voter registration for the November 19th general election runs until October 19th.

Early voting for the primary is from October 8th to 15th.

Early voting for the general election is from November 5th to 12th.

