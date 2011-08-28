Vinton High School Football

Vinton's new high school football coach Tarius Davis took over the program Wendell LeJeune resigned last year. The former McNeese State football player was previously Iowa's defensive coordinator.

The Lions finished with a disappointing 2-8 record last season and were winless in 2009, but having 14 seniors returning to the field is a difference maker.

Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the Iota Bulldogs.