Vinton High School Football

Vinton's new high school football coach Tarius Davis took over the program Wendell LeJeune resigned last year. The former McNeese State football player was previously Iowa's defensive coordinator.
The Lions finished with a disappointing 2-8 record last season and were winless in 2009, but having 14 seniors returning to the field is a difference maker.
Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the Iota Bulldogs.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.