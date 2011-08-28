East Beauregard High School Football

The East Beauregard Trojans will have extra incentive to win this season with their new head coach Randy Price who spent the last 11 years at Marksville High School.

The Trojans are ready to get back in the winners circle after a 2-8 recorded last season and have a tight knit group of 15 seniors with a lot of field experience.

Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the South Cameron Tarpons.