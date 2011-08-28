DeQuincy High School Football

The DeQuincy Tigers thrive on being a sleeper team, but with 12 starters and 8 seniors returning to the gridiron this group knows they have depth to their bite.
Head Coach Carl Flanningan is in his 1st season with DeQuincy, but he's already setting the tone. The Tigers finished third in the district with a 6-4 record after losing in the first round of the playoffs.
Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the South Beauregard Knights.
