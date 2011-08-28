Welsh High School Football

Welsh Greyhounds welcome back 15 seniors and 16 juniors this season and 8 starters back on both sides of the ball. Head Coach Robbie Gates believes neither side is ahead of each other and both need some fine tuning and to have a better season after finishing 3-7 last season.
Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the Merryville Panthers.
