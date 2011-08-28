Kinder High School Football

The Kinder Yellow Jackets wrapped up last season with a 9-1 record and were runners-up in the district to the Lake Arthur Tigers.
This years group has depth on their side with senior quarterback Blake Trahan. In recent years the defense has been the meat of the team.
Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the Elton Indians.
