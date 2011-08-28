Lacassine waste plant, MBO, responds to KPLC

On Thursday, August 25, 2011, KPLC ran a story about Lacassine residents who had complaints about the potential expansion of the reuse material waste plant called MBO, LLC doing business as Lacassine Oilfield Services.

At the time of our broadcast, MBO officials were not willing to speak to KPLC. However, they have since sent a written rebuttal to some of claims that were broadcast.



Company officials remain firm on the fact they are within compliance of all required of them from Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Natural Resources.



Lacassine residents are not as confident that they are being told the truth about the reuse material waste plant's effect on their environment.



Residents complain that their basic livelihoods could be seriously damaged even more so if the company is allowed to expand on its 30 more acres.

A public hearing (regarding MBO's expansion permit) is set for September 7, 2011 at 6pm in the police jury room in Jennings. The public is encouraged to attend.