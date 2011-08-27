Hundreds support Lake Charles Children's Museum

The Lake Charles Children's Museum took it back to the 50s Saturday night for their 8th annual "Imagination Celebration." It's the non-profit's only fundraiser of the year to continue programs and bring new attractions to the museum.

People could bid on items in both a live and silent auction with all proceeds going to the museum. Several area restaurants were also on hand for some great eats. But the perhaps the real treat of the night was the Celebrity Karaoke contest. Five contests battled it out on stage with Jason Barnes taking home the trophy.

"The entertainment was great. We thank everyone who participated. We depend on every dollar raised here tonight. Even though the economy hasn't been so great we know we can always count on the generosity of Southwest Louisiana for getting us through," said Lindsay Ardoin, LC Children's Museum Board Member.

