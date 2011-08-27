Lake Arthur High School Football

The Lake Arthur Tigers are the defending district champions and they are getting ready for a brand new season with a brand new quarterback in Rory Guidry. The Tigers will also be returning All-District offensive MVP Trent Hargrave at the running back position.
After finishing 6-0 in district play and losing to University in the 1st round of the playoffs last season, the tigers look to exceed all expectations.
Their first game of the season is set for September 2nd against the Hamilton Christian Academy Warriors.
