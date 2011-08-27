Lake Charles Salvation Army heads out to North Carolina - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles Salvation Army heads out to North Carolina

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles branch of the Salvation Army headed out this morning at 7am to the outer banks of North Carolina. Their mission will be one to help out victims of Hurricane Irene.

The vehicle that left is a mobile disaster kitchen. The kitchens are equipped with an oven, grill, two refrigerators and two freezers.

Major David Craddock says the Salvation Army first assisted with disaster when a hurricane hit Galveston back in 1900. Craddock says the Salvation Army is a ministry that helps people spiritually, emotionally and physically. He says the mobile canteen is an extension of that ministry.

The mobile canteen is ready to serve 400 meals per meal.

Six units from the Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana area are heading to the outer banks of North Carolina.

Major David Craddock says that the best way to donate it is to go online http://www.salvationarmyusa.org or directly: https://donate.salvationarmyusa.org/irene . Click the spot that says donate to Hurricane Irene (should be on your right). Also, you can text STORM to 80888 and that will make an immediate $10 donation.

At this point in time, no donations of supplies needed because they don't know what they will need yet. Best way to donate is through the methods above.

