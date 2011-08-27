Civil Air Patrol practices emergency services

This weekend at the Lake Charles Airport, Civil Air Patrol units from across SWLA joined together to practice emergency services.

Four of the 10 CAP planes were at the airport to be used during practice. Drills such as searching for a crashed helicopter and lost boaters were some of the situations the CAP united practiced.

"We're out here in the heat of summer practicing during hurricane season because that's when we're going to have to perform on these real missions," Major Christine Richmond said.

Richmond said knowing these skills will help if a devastating hurricane or disaster were to happen.

"If a hurricane were to land in the Lake Charles area or anywhere along the Louisiana coast, the Louisiana Wing would be ready because we've practiced," Richmond said.

The air crews are assigned different tasks and Richmond said right after a hurricane, air crews are assigned to search and rescue missions.

The squadrons meet once a month for search and rescue exercises and once a year as a region, when squadrons from six states come together and work as a team.

