DWI checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish results in three arrests

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police:

Westlake – Last night, law enforcement officers with Louisiana State Police Troop D, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Westlake Police Department conducted a DWI checkpoint on Louisiana Highway 378 in Westlake. A total of 737 vehicles were screened resulting in 3 DWI arrests and 10 traffic citations.

Shortly before midnight, a man driving a 1991 Ford pick-up drove through the checkpoint without stopping as directed. A pursuit ensued and the driver was stopped a few minutes later. The driver, 44-year-old Garland Guillory of Westlake, fought with troopers before being taken into custody.

Guillory was brought to Louisiana State Police Troop D where he refused to take a chemical test. Troopers then obtained a "no refusal" search warrant. Subsequently, Guillory submitted a breath sample indicating his blood alcohol content was .189g% (over twice the legal limit) approximately 3 hours after he initially traveled through the checkpoint.

Guillory was charged with DWI 3rd offense, resisting an officer with violence, reckless operation, and an expired driver's license. He was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

Last year in Louisiana, 303 of the 720 people killed on our highways (42%) were involved in alcohol related crashes. Law enforcement officers in our state will continue increased DWI apprehension efforts now through the Labor Day weekend. Drive sober or get pulled over.

To report impaired drivers, motorists may dial *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone or contact their local law enforcement agency.