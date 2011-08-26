Salvation Army prepares to help Hurricane Irene victims

The Salvation Army Center of Hope is sending its mobile disaster kitchen to North Carolina at 7 a.m. on Saturday, August 27.

Director Doyce Buchanan said the "canteen" can help feed up to 1,000 hot meals per day.

"We keep the canteen ready at all times for any emergency disaster," Buchanan said.

Hurricane Irene is expected to make landfall Saturday morning and the Buchanan said they are ready for any emergency.

"There could be electrical problems. There could be some flooding problems," he said of a natural disaster like Irene. "Depending on where it hits and how hard it hits, there could be thousands of thousands of people you know that need help."

Buchanan said they will stop in Jackson, Miss. first to get supplies and then drive to North Carolina. Additional units from New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Alexandria will all be a part of the 250 mobile canteens from across the Southeast.

The Salvation Army asks those who want to help those affected by Hurricane Irene to visit their website at http://www.salvationarmyusa.org/ or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY. Monetary donations are needed to support those with immediate needs.

All rights reserved. KPLC 2011.