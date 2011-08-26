Clarence at Lakeshore Dr. temporarily four-Way stop

Addendum:

Lake Charles City Administrator John Cardone said part of an Entergy bucket truck collided with part of the traffic light structure.

Cardone expects the traffic light to be back in operation in the next 7 to 10 days.





The following is a news release from City of Lake Charles:

Due to the recent damage of a signal light pole at the intersection of Lakeshore Dr. and Clarence, four-way stop signs have been temporarily placed at the intersection until the pole can be repaired.

Motorists should exercise particular caution while stopping at and advancing through this heavily used intersection.