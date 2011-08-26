CPSO arrests man for burglary and theft

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On August 15, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a vehicle theft. The investigation revealed Brandon J. Pate, 21, of Sulphur, entered the property of a Westlake business and stole a truck, using the truck and a chain to rip the gate off the fence to steal it. Pate was stopped by Texas DPS near Vidor, Texas for traffic violations and learned the truck was reported stolen through Calcasieu Parish. Pate was arrested and booked into Orange County Jail, charged with possession of stolen things and was released on bond.

On August 23 around 4:00 a.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a suspicious truck in the area of Swisco Road and Cities Service Highway in Sulphur.

Deputies located the truck and the driver, identified as Brandon Pate. During the deputies' investigation, the truck and Pate were run through NCIC which revealed the truck was not reported stolen and Pate was not wanted. However, deputies discovered Pate did not have a driver's license and the truck had no license plate, so he was released and allowed to leave the truck and return with a license driver to retrieve the truck.

After Pate was released, it was learned the truck he was driving had been reported stolen later that day from a dealership in Orange, Texas. CPSO deputies were able to recover the truck, which was still parked in the area of Swisco Road and Cities Service Highway in Sulphur.

Pate was located by CPSO detectives and arrested on August 24. When questioned by detectives, Pate confirmed to being in possession of the stolen truck and was also present when the truck was stolen from a dealership in Orange, Texas, the previous morning.

Pate was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession of stolen property over $1,500 for the August 23 incident in Orange, Texas; and theft of a motor vehicle; criminal damage to property; and simple burglary for the August 15 incident in Westlake.

Both the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office's and West-Orange Police Department continue their investigation with more charges possible.

Bond was set by Judge Clayton Davis at $12,000 for the August 15 incident but when Pate was arrested for the August 23 incident, his bond was revoked.

