C.A.T. team makes 32 pound marijuana bust on I-10

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles, LA – On August 26 at approximately 9:50 p.m., a detective with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) conducted a stop on a rental car at mile marker 12 traveling east on I-10 for a traffic violation.

The driver of the car, Khristi L. Washington, 35, of Oak Park, MI, told the detective she was traveling Tennessee from Houston.



After Washington began to act suspiciously during the traffic stop, the detective asked for permission to search the car and she refused.

A CPSO K-9 named "Mako" alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the car.

After searching the car, the detective located approximately 32 pounds of marijuana in the trunk, with an estimated street value of over $65,000.

Washington was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Judge Clayton Davis has set her bond at $25,000.