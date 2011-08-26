CPSO arrests 2nd person in connection with burglary & theft

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a second person in connection with the burglary and theft at a local machine shop on August 22.

The investigation revealed Shane D. Blessing, 17, of Lake Charles, and Austin J. Saucier, 18, of Lake Charles, who was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on August 22 and charged with simple burglary; criminal trespassing; and theft over $500, broke into a local machine shop and stole several pieces of scrap metal.

Blessing was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on August 25 and charged with simple burglary; criminal trespassing; and theft over $1,500. He was released on a $7,000 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis.

All items were recovered and returned to the machine shop.