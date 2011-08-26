Pearl Watson Elementary back open Monday

The Calcasieu Parish School Board wants parents and students to know Pearl Watson Elementary School will be open on Monday August 29.

Class was dismissed early on Friday morning due to a foul odor that permeated the building.

The odor was similar to something burning, "originally it smelled like gas but the longer I stayed inside the building it's more of a tar smell and it's strong," said Leo Miller, Calcasieu Parish Assistant Superintendent.

Classes were canceled and student sent home. Around 9am the mysterious odor was discovered. "We found that it was an elevator motor that had burnt and tripped," said Gary Anderson, Calcasieu Parish Assistant Superintendent.

The smell wafted into the air vents and circulated through the school causing some to cover their noses or cough, but it could've been much worse. "If this had happened overnight or over the weekend it could've been a lot more serious," said Mr Anderson. He went on to explain that the motor was very hot and could've continued to heat up and potentially explode if left for a long time. Luckily no employees have complained yet of any health issues from the odor. "Shouldn't be any kind of problems there. Shouldn't be any kind of lasting issues."

School Board Officials say the problem was fixed and the school is ready for classes again.