Pearl Watson Elementary back open Monday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Pearl Watson Elementary back open Monday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish School Board wants parents and students to know Pearl Watson Elementary School will be open on Monday August 29.

Class was dismissed early on Friday morning due to a foul odor that permeated the building.

The odor was similar to something burning, "originally it smelled like gas but the longer I stayed inside the building it's more of a tar smell and it's strong," said Leo Miller, Calcasieu Parish Assistant Superintendent.

Classes were canceled and student sent home. Around 9am the mysterious odor was discovered. "We found that it was an elevator motor that had burnt and tripped," said Gary Anderson, Calcasieu Parish Assistant Superintendent.

The smell wafted into the air vents and circulated through the school causing some to cover their noses or cough, but it could've been much worse. "If this had happened overnight or over the weekend it could've been a lot more serious," said Mr Anderson. He went on to explain that the motor was very hot and could've continued to heat up and potentially explode if left for a long time. Luckily no employees have complained yet of any health issues from the odor. "Shouldn't be any kind of problems there. Shouldn't be any kind of lasting issues."

School Board Officials say the problem was fixed and the school is ready for classes again.

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard.

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I'm keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town. He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000. That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.

