Pearl Watson dismisses classes today

Calcasieu Schools Assistant Superintendent Leo Miller tells KPLC they are dismissing classes at Pearl Watson school due to a strong odor in the building.

Our own Elizabeth Temple is at Pearl Watson school where classes have been dismissed. She reports the odor is coming from a burned up engine that operates an elevator at the school, and that the strong smell fills the building. She'll have a full report on KPLC 7News at Noon.

The students have all been brought to the boys gym at LCB which is air-conditioned, and parents can now pick up their children at that location.

If some students are unable to get a ride by lunch time, lunch will be provided.

Buses will roll, but the students will need their parent's permission to ride the bus.