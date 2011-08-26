Pearl Watson dismisses classes today

Calcasieu Schools Assistant Superintendent Leo Miller tells KPLC they are dismissing classes at Pearl Watson school due to a strong odor in the building.
Our own Elizabeth Temple is at Pearl Watson school where classes have been dismissed. She reports the odor is coming from a burned up engine that operates an elevator at the school, and that the strong smell fills the building. She'll have a full report on KPLC 7News at Noon.
The students have all been brought to the boys gym at LCB which is air-conditioned, and parents can now pick up their children at that location.
If some students are unable to get a ride by lunch time, lunch will be provided.
Buses will roll, but the students will need their parent's permission to ride the bus.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.