Convicted sex offender involved in standoff with police

The following is a news release from Lake Charles Police Department:

On August 25, 2011, Sgt. D. Cooper attempted to serve an outstanding warrant on James Allen Walker Jr., at Sage Drive, in Lake Charles.



Walker, a convicted sex offender, was wanted for failing to register his new address with the Police Department.



When Officers arrived they verified that Walker was inside the residence.



When Walker noticed that the Police were present he barricaded himself inside the residence with his wife.



After a short time Walker surrendered to the Officers and it was learned that Walker had been holding his wife hostage inside the home.



Walker was arrested for the warrant and an additional charge of false imprisonment was levied against Walker.



The Lake Charles Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Lake Charles for informing the Department of the registered sex offender that had recently moved into their neighborhood.