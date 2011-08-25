LSU's Russell Suspended

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU says receiver Russell Shepard has

been suspended by the team for the season opener against Oregon on

Sept. 3 and is expected to miss a number of games while the

university seeks his reinstatement.

LSU, which announced the suspension on Thursday, says Shepard

violated NCAA rules by discussing an NCAA inquiry with a teammate

who was scheduled to be interviewed about the same matter.

A person familiar with the situation says the inquiry involves

the NCAA's probe of LSU's relationship with scouting service owner

and purported street agent Willie Lyles. The person spoke to The

Associated Press on condition of anonymity because LSU has not said

what the inquiry entailed.

The NCAA has been looking into Lyles' dealings with a number of

college programs, including Oregon.