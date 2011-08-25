LSU's Russell Suspended

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU says receiver Russell Shepard has
been suspended by the team for the season opener against Oregon on
Sept. 3 and is expected to miss a number of games while the
university seeks his reinstatement.
LSU, which announced the suspension on Thursday, says Shepard
violated NCAA rules by discussing an NCAA inquiry with a teammate
who was scheduled to be interviewed about the same matter.
A person familiar with the situation says the inquiry involves
the NCAA's probe of LSU's relationship with scouting service owner
and purported street agent Willie Lyles. The person spoke to The
Associated Press on condition of anonymity because LSU has not said
what the inquiry entailed.
The NCAA has been looking into Lyles' dealings with a number of
college programs, including Oregon.
