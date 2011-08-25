Eyewitness Identifies Jefferson

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - An eyewitness says she saw LSU starting
quarterback Jordan Jefferson kick someone in the face during a bar
fight that injured four people last week.
The account from 19-year-old Victoria Long was included in a
police report released Thursday, a day after police seized 49 pairs
of athletic shoes from Jefferson's apartment. Baton Rouge police
Sgt. Don Stone wouldn't explain why police took the shoes.
Stone says no arrests are expected Thursday.
Jefferson and three teammates - offensive lineman Chris
Davenport, linebacker Josh Johns and receiver Jarvis Landry - were
interviewed by police this week about the fight that occurred in
the parking lot of a bar were police say numerous LSU players were
gathered. Long told police that she also saw Johns attacking the
man kicked by Jefferson.
