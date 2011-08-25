Eyewitness Identifies Jefferson

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - An eyewitness says she saw LSU starting

quarterback Jordan Jefferson kick someone in the face during a bar

fight that injured four people last week.

The account from 19-year-old Victoria Long was included in a

police report released Thursday, a day after police seized 49 pairs

of athletic shoes from Jefferson's apartment. Baton Rouge police

Sgt. Don Stone wouldn't explain why police took the shoes.

Stone says no arrests are expected Thursday.

Jefferson and three teammates - offensive lineman Chris

Davenport, linebacker Josh Johns and receiver Jarvis Landry - were

interviewed by police this week about the fight that occurred in

the parking lot of a bar were police say numerous LSU players were

gathered. Long told police that she also saw Johns attacking the

man kicked by Jefferson.