Lake Charles woman wins First Lady Award

August 25 – The Supriya Jindal Foundation for Louisiana's Children is proud to announce that Mrs. Brett Wicke Bordelon of Lake Charles, LA is the latest 2011 recipient of a First Lady Award. This award is given periodically to an outstanding individual who is making a positive difference in the lives of children in Louisiana.



Supriya Jindal said, "I am honored to present Brett with this award and thank her for introducing the great outdoors to children across Louisiana. The work she does inspires a love of the outdoors, while also encouraging children and the adults in their lives to come together and spend more time exploring Louisiana's beauty together." Jindal continued, "In addition to working with our State's youth, Brett has also spearheaded various clean-up programs to preserve our marshes and bayous, and coordinates one of the largest one day fishing tournaments in the state. She is respected and loved by all those who work with her and is an inspirational force in the community."



Jindal continued, "As the months pass, we look forward to awarding other outstanding people who positively serve our State's youth. At the end of the year, we will award one winner with a grand prize: a four-day cruise for two compliments of Carnival Cruise Lines."



As an avid outdoorsman and dedicated volunteer of the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana (CCA), Mrs. Bordelon enjoys sharing her love of Louisiana's landscape with others, particularly the youth of Louisiana. As such, she worked to form a partnership between CCA and local 4-H clubs in the Lake Charles area. She recruited volunteers to dedicate their time to teach children how to identify various fish species and how to cast a line properly, while also educating them about fish tagging and research and about conserving our coastal marine resources. This model program has now been successfully expanded to other regions of our State.



Bordelon was nominated by the Executive Director of CCA Louisiana, David Cresson. He said, "We believe that through her work as a CCA volunteer, she has had a profound impact on local kids. Brett is the President of the founding chapter in Louisiana and is one the largest and most active chapters in the country. She has guided the chapter through two very successful years of growth."



Julie Grunewald, Assistant Director of CCA Louisiana, praises Bordelon's work, saying, "The work that Brett has done on the 4-H program alone has made such a difference in the lives of so many kids around the state…The best part is that it gets kids excited about being outdoors and they immediately go home to their parents and ask them to take them fishing…and THAT's what we love to see. Parents and kids fishing together and spending time enjoying the outdoors and the beautiful waters that Louisiana has to offer."



Ruby Miller, a 4-H Leader in Lake Charles, truly appreciates Brett and the partnership she's forged: "Brett understands the value of investing time and energy in youth programs. She saw the need to involve young people in activities that promote healthy lifestyle choices and environmental education. Expanding upon that idea, Brett set into motion a state wide partnership between 4-H and CCA that allows adult volunteers to share their talents with youth while teaching them life-long lessons." Ms. Miller continued, "One can't help but be impressed with her dedication to improving the lives of young people of Louisiana."



Aside from her tremendous success with the 4H clubs, Bordelon has also overseen CCA Lake Charles' annual Trout Shootout, a fishing tournament that attracts over a hundred children every year. When asked what makes Bordelon an outstanding candidate for the First Lady Award, Rusty Vincent, Lake Charles Chapter Past President and National CCA Board Member, says, "With her motivation and leadership, the Lake Charles CCA chapter has become more involved in conservation projects and touched lives across the state of Louisiana."



Bordelon, who is employed as Coordinator of Leadership Development for the Education and Leadership Development Department for LHC Group, currently serves as President of the Lake Charles chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA).



Bordelon will receive a certificate of appreciation, a gift basket from Raising Cane's, a gift card from Chili's Grill & Bar Restaurant, a gift card from Academy Sports and Outdoors, a $100 gift card from Walmart, and a Shimano reel and rod and a tackle box from Cabela's. At the end of the year, all 2011 award recipient's names will be placed in a drawing in which one winner will be randomly chosen to receive the grand prize of a four-day cruise for two compliments of Carnival Cruise Lines.



The Foundation seeks to recognize those citizens who strive to make a difference in the lives of children in our State. It hopes to recognize teachers, administrators, coaches, or others who truly work to prepare our children for the future. All award recipients have been nominated because they have shown devotion and kindness to the children of Louisiana. If you would like to nominate someone for the First Lady's Award, please visitwww.jindalfoundation.org.



The Foundation, a 501(c)3 non profit organization, seeks to aid Louisiana's children in all aspects of education, with special emphasis on mathematics and the sciences, while also giving teachers new tools that will foster an innovative and enriching learning environment. The Foundation seeks to harness the power of technology in Louisiana classrooms, to emphasize the importance of science and math, and to help develop the Louisiana workforce of tomorrow.

