LA state parks changing hours

Louisiana state parks and historic sites will be operating under a new schedule.

Effective immediately, the new schedule will allow entrance stations at parks with boat launches to operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., while parks without entrance stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During the off season months of October through March the sites will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gates do open at 6 a.m. at parks with boat launches and 7 a.m. for those without. Both types of parks close at 9 p.m.

The changes to the schedule will allow the parks to maximize services while working within available resources says Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne.

The complete schedule can be found at www.LaStateParks.com

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.