DeQuincy women arrested for distribution of methamphetamine

Jessica Alexander Jessica Alexander
Tonya Freeman Tonya Freeman

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

DeQuincyLast night, investigators with the Lake Charles Field Office of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations and the DeQuincy Police Department arrested two DeQuincy women for drug related offences as the result of a joint investigation into a major distributor of methamphetamine in the DeQuincy area.

Earlier this summer, investigators received information that 38-year-old Tonya Freeman of DeQuincy was manufacturing and distributing methamphetamine.  A check of area stores showed that Freeman was purchasing large amounts of pseudoephedrine, a key ingredient in the manufacture of methamphetamine.  Logs also showed that she attempted to illegally acquire pseudoephedrine on several occasions.

On multiple occasions, Freeman sold methamphetamine to an undercover state trooper.
As the investigation continued, it was learned that Freeman had assistance with various parts of her operation.

On August 23, 2011, investigators arrested Freeman as well as 26-year-old Jessica Alexander of DeQuincy for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) and creation of a clandestine laboratory used for the unlawful manufacture of a controlled dangerous substance.  Both subjects were booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.  The investigation is continuing.  

