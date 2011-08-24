All Signs Point to Hornets Staying in the Big Easy

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Hornets president Hugh Weber says the club is
close to meeting goals seen as necessary to ensure the NBA's
long-term presence in New Orleans.
With Tuesday's announcement that Chevron has committed to a
seven-figure sponsorship, the club now has five corporate sponsors
at the $1 million level for next season. Weber says that despite
the NBA lockout, the Hornets have about 8,900 season tickets sold
for 2011-12, compared to 6,300 last season.
Meanwhile, Weber says the team is working on a new TV deal that
will put games in more households in the region, and a new lease at
the state-owned New Orleans Arena.
Weber says meeting these goals all but ensures the sale of the
NBA-owned team to someone who'll continue to operate the club in
New Orleans.
