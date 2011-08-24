Rockies Edge Astros, Sweep Houston

DENVER (AP) - Troy Tulowitzki scored from third on a wild pitch

in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the

Houston Astros 7-6 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Tulowitzki reached on a one-out walk and went to third on

Jonathan Herrera's single to center. After an intentional walk to

Kevin Kouzmanoff, reliever Aneury Rodriguez (1-5) uncorked a wild

pitch to Eliezer Alfonzo and Tulowitzki trotted home with the

winning run.

Mark Ellis had four hits, and Tulowitzki and Carlos Gonzalez

each homered for the Rockies, who have won five straight for the

first time since April 15.

Clint Barmes homered and Brian Bogusevic had three hits for

Houston, which has dropped four straight.

Matt Belisle (9-4), the Rockies' fifth pitcher, got the win.