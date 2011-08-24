Rockies Edge Astros, Sweep Houston

DENVER (AP) - Troy Tulowitzki scored from third on a wild pitch
in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the
Houston Astros 7-6 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.
Tulowitzki reached on a one-out walk and went to third on
Jonathan Herrera's single to center. After an intentional walk to
Kevin Kouzmanoff, reliever Aneury Rodriguez (1-5) uncorked a wild
pitch to Eliezer Alfonzo and Tulowitzki trotted home with the
winning run.
Mark Ellis had four hits, and Tulowitzki and Carlos Gonzalez
each homered for the Rockies, who have won five straight for the
first time since April 15.
Clint Barmes homered and Brian Bogusevic had three hits for
Houston, which has dropped four straight.
Matt Belisle (9-4), the Rockies' fifth pitcher, got the win.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.