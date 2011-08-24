Cajun music icon dies

A Southwest Louisiana music icon passed away, but his legacy won't be forgotten.

Hackberry Ramblers band member Glen Croker passed away at 77-years-old on Tuesday, August 23 in Lake Charles, to what family members say was a heart attack.

The last band member still living, Ben Sandmel said Croker was a well liked man.

"He had the best sense of humor of anyone in the band," Sandmel said. "He was an exciting musician to play with because he was very passionate. I don't think he ever realized just how good he was."

In 1997 the Hackberry Ramblers were nominated for a Grammy for their album Deep Water. Cajun Radio Director Mike Soileau said the band gave so much to Cajun music and the culture of Louisiana.

"There are a lot of things when you go through the history of the Hackberry Ramblers and Mr. Croker was a vital part of that," Soileau said.

The band began in 1933 and Croker joined in 1959. The band continued playing until their last show in 2005.

The funeral for the lifelong Lake Charles resident is Thursday, August 25 at 1 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. He will be laid to rest at Consolata Cemetery.

