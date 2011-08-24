Former Buc Janzen Jackson dismissed from Vols.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee junior defensive back Janzen Jackson has been dismissed from the team. The former Barbe standout withdrew from school in February, citing personal problems. When he re-enrolled last month, Jackson declined to discuss the issues he was dealing with.

Jackson's dismissal was announced Wednesday by coach Derek Dooley, who said in a statement he was disappointed to have to dismiss Jackson, but that his actions "preclude him from the privilege of playing" for the Volunteers. Dooley says: "Our program has devoted a tremendous amount of energy, resources, support, and care in an effort to help Janzen manage his personal challenges. I will always be there to help him as a person."

Jackson started 22 games the past two seasons. He had six interceptions and 106 tackles.



